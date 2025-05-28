Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 69 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,265,996, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,307,914.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $175.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.03 $1.86 $1.92 $100.00 $480.0K 3.1K 2.5K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.87 $2.74 $2.82 $100.00 $352.5K 8.5K 1.2K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $31.85 $31.7 $31.85 $145.00 $254.8K 630 120 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $120.00 $170.9K 6.9K 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.1 $8.95 $8.95 $120.00 $143.2K 6.9K 1.5K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 4,932,340, the BABA's price is down by -2.08%, now at $117.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $176. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.