What the Options Market Tells Us About Tempus AI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tempus AI.

Looking at options history for Tempus AI TEM we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $386,300 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,347,292.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $100.0 for Tempus AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tempus AI stands at 3152.76, with a total volume reaching 10,247.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tempus AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.7 $65.00 $204.9K 5.5K 353 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $4.2 $3.7 $3.9 $64.00 $195.0K 1.0K 508 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.0 $65.00 $183.6K 5.5K 2.5K TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $20.8 $20.94 $50.00 $146.5K 4.9K 73 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $4.5 $4.1 $4.5 $65.00 $135.0K 2.5K 837

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI

With a volume of 6,914,992, the price of TEM is down -8.62% at $60.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $68.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $68. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tempus AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.