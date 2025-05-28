Broadcom Unusual Options Activity For May 28

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $260,918, and 28 were calls, valued at $2,837,011.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $172.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $172.0 to $370.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $27.55 $27.3 $27.48 $240.00 $357.9K 1.2K 153 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.95 $11.85 $11.91 $250.00 $356.0K 11.7K 1.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $250.00 $334.6K 11.7K 287 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $67.4 $66.35 $67.4 $250.00 $148.2K 1.3K 22 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $49.0 $48.95 $49.0 $200.00 $147.0K 6.7K 80

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,789,675, the AVGO's price is up by 0.88%, now at $237.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $265.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Seaport Global downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $230. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $301.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Broadcom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.