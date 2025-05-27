Zoom Communications Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Communications ZM we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,017,973 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $242,559.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $92.5 for Zoom Communications over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zoom Communications's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zoom Communications's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $92.5, over the past month.

Zoom Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.35 $7.47 $80.00 $747.0K 1.5K 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.34 $1.22 $1.31 $80.00 $130.6K 195 1.4K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.6 $16.4 $16.45 $92.50 $83.8K 122 52 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $2.08 $2.01 $2.08 $78.00 $62.4K 49 302 ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $9.25 $9.05 $9.14 $72.50 $62.1K 304 137

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zoom Communications, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Zoom Communications

Currently trading with a volume of 1,824,629, the ZM's price is down by -1.02%, now at $78.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Zoom Communications

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $86.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Zoom Communications, maintaining a target price of $84. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Communications, maintaining a target price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Zoom Communications, targeting a price of $80. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $97.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zoom Communications options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.