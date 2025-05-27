Looking At Abercrombie & Fitch's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch ANF we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,901,458 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $549,629.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Abercrombie & Fitch stands at 284.27, with a total volume reaching 11,539.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Abercrombie & Fitch, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.5 $5.6 $55.00 $1.1M 286 2.0K ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.4 $5.6 $55.00 $560.0K 286 3.0K ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.71 $75.00 $61.2K 83 2.1K ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $68.00 $57.8K 95 573 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.1 $80.00 $52.4K 439 49

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,108,115, the price of ANF is up 4.11% at $76.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $90. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

