Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SBUX

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks SBUX revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,146,360, and 11 were calls, valued at $2,506,807.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.2 $17.65 $18.2 $80.00 $2.0M 914 372 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.58 $80.00 $716.0K 5.7K 2.0K SBUX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $11.8 $11.6 $11.7 $95.00 $117.0K 198 213 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $90.00 $107.6K 791 706 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.35 $7.3 $7.35 $90.00 $94.0K 165 193

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

With a trading volume of 5,566,772, the price of SBUX is up by 2.95%, reaching $86.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $92.8.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $98. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $79. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks with a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Starbucks with a target price of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

