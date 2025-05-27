Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Microchip Technology

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Microchip Technology. Our analysis of options history for Microchip Technology MCHP revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $681,084, and 5 were calls, valued at $281,540.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $85.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Microchip Technology stands at 708.4, with a total volume reaching 3,595.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Microchip Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Microchip Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $14.4 $13.9 $13.9 $65.00 $120.9K 0 87 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $4.5 $4.1 $4.1 $85.00 $82.0K 0 200 MCHP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $55.00 $70.0K 1.0K 720 MCHP PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $55.00 $70.0K 1.0K 520 MCHP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $55.00 $70.0K 1.0K 200

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microchip Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Microchip Technology

With a trading volume of 3,819,520, the price of MCHP is up by 5.23%, reaching $59.13.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.2.

* An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $66. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Microchip Technology, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microchip Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Microchip Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

