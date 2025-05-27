FedEx Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $158,740 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $407,106.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $230.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 391.14, with a total volume reaching 346.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $34.55 $34.5 $34.5 $190.00 $217.0K 158 67 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.0 $11.9 $12.0 $220.00 $85.5K 1.0K 23 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.85 $17.55 $17.85 $220.00 $73.1K 799 67 FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $14.25 $13.8 $14.02 $230.00 $57.5K 547 41 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $34.95 $34.35 $34.4 $190.00 $34.4K 158 119

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 470,932, the price of FDX is up 0.67% at $218.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $276.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $270. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on FedEx with a target price of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FedEx, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.