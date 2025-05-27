Netflix Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 75 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $1,301,531, and 48 were calls, valued at $2,698,362.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $530.0 to $1700.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $530.0 to $1700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $282.1 $277.9 $280.0 $970.00 $280.0K 31 20 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $243.45 $234.05 $238.75 $1220.00 $143.2K 72 6 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $22.4 $21.65 $21.6 $1210.00 $138.2K 186 79 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $330.0 $329.0 $330.0 $1140.00 $99.0K 87 3 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $76.85 $76.0 $76.68 $1180.00 $92.2K 96 17

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Netflix

Trading volume stands at 767,979, with NFLX's price up by 1.32%, positioned at $1201.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1300.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1380. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $1220. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.