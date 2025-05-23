Intuit Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 63 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $739,544 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $3,461,382.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $440.0 to $880.0 for Intuit over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $880.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $29.0 $28.5 $28.5 $720.00 $446.0K 1 428 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $53.0 $47.1 $48.87 $690.00 $245.9K 530 3 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.3 $59.1 $59.1 $670.00 $236.4K 319 16 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $46.8 $43.6 $46.0 $690.00 $184.0K 530 347 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $77.1 $73.5 $73.5 $660.00 $110.2K 1.3K 57

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

In light of the recent options history for Intuit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit

Currently trading with a volume of 4,646,028, the INTU's price is up by 8.37%, now at $721.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $816.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Intuit with a target price of $785. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $789. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $875. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Intuit with a target price of $785. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $850.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.