What the Options Market Tells Us About CVS Health

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $287,031 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $305,444.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $59.0 to $64.0 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $59.0 to $64.0, over the past month.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $2.07 $1.76 $1.76 $59.00 $157.3K 87 897 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $1.49 $1.43 $1.48 $60.00 $148.1K 577 1.8K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $0.92 $0.9 $0.92 $59.00 $69.2K 2.4K 4.6K CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.75 $2.62 $2.7 $60.00 $54.0K 2.2K 300 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.73 $2.59 $2.69 $60.00 $53.8K 2.2K 500

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CVS Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CVS Health

Currently trading with a volume of 4,293,678, the CVS's price is up by 0.46%, now at $60.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.