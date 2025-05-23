TJX Companies Unusual Options Activity For May 23

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards TJX Companies TJX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TJX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for TJX Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $488,721, and 4 are calls, amounting to $229,777.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $97.5 to $140.0 for TJX Companies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in TJX Companies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to TJX Companies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $97.5 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

TJX Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.99 $2.08 $100.00 $208.0K 2.3K 1.0K TJX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.31 $1.25 $1.31 $130.00 $104.8K 4.1K 966 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.35 $8.2 $8.35 $130.00 $91.6K 1.0K 494 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.0 $21.95 $22.0 $120.00 $63.8K 174 29 TJX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.4 $8.4 $130.00 $42.0K 1.0K 342

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

In light of the recent options history for TJX Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of TJX Companies

Currently trading with a volume of 4,336,267, the TJX's price is down by -2.32%, now at $126.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On TJX Companies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $137.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $143. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * An analyst from TD Securities persists with their Buy rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for TJX Companies, targeting a price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.