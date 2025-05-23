This Is What Whales Are Betting On EHang Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on EHang Holdings EH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for EHang Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $3,073,426, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,000.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.0 to $19.5 for EHang Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EHang Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EHang Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $14.0 to $19.5, over the past month.

EHang Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $19.50 $318.9K 6 9.2K EH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.0 $2.85 $3.0 $19.50 $300.0K 6 7.6K EH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $19.50 $300.0K 6 3.5K EH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $19.50 $299.7K 6 6.6K EH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.1 $2.8 $3.0 $19.50 $249.6K 6 2.5K

About EHang Holdings

EHang Holdings Ltd is an urban air mobility (UAM) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous, eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has received a production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The group continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

Current Position of EHang Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,749,631, the price of EH is down by -1.9%, reaching $17.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Expert Opinions on EHang Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $30. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

