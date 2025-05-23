Decoding NVIDIA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 114 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,561,570 and 86, calls, for a total amount of $5,986,217.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 21478.04 with a total volume of 1,269,220.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $35.9 $35.6 $35.6 $155.00 $754.7K 7.7K 514 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $34.4 $34.1 $34.12 $160.00 $723.3K 2.8K 466 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $58.45 $58.2 $58.4 $100.00 $146.0K 14.1K 244 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $0.51 $0.5 $0.51 $132.00 $91.4K 11.7K 23.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.27 $129.00 $77.6K 4.2K 1.2K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 94,203,232, the NVDA's price is down by -1.48%, now at $130.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $154.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $160. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Seaport Global downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

