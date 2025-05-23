Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar CAT revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $231,874, and 4 were calls, valued at $303,510.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $370.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $65.35 $64.65 $65.35 $290.00 $196.0K 45 30 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.05 $32.85 $33.05 $350.00 $66.1K 779 20 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $23.3 $23.1 $23.1 $350.00 $50.8K 477 23 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.55 $22.5 $22.5 $370.00 $47.2K 538 21 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $18.2 $16.4 $18.2 $360.00 $43.6K 104 24

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Current Market Status

With a volume of 619,758, the price of CAT is down -2.31% at $337.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $366.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $396. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Oppenheimer upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $395. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $309. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $357. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $373.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.