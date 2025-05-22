Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vertiv Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $360,990.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $120.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertiv Holdings options trades today is 1015.71 with a total volume of 467.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertiv Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $72.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $17.85 $17.93 $110.00 $89.6K 3.4K 51 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.9 $8.25 $8.41 $101.00 $42.0K 1 100 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.55 $7.95 $8.32 $101.00 $41.6K 1 150 VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $104.00 $40.0K 36 105 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $101.00 $39.5K 1 150

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,967,135, the price of VRT is up 1.1% at $104.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $126.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $127. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.