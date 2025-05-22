What the Options Market Tells Us About Deckers Outdoor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Deckers Outdoor DECK, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DECK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Deckers Outdoor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,750, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,012,101.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $128.0 for Deckers Outdoor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deckers Outdoor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deckers Outdoor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $128.0, over the past month.

Deckers Outdoor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $122.00 $361.8K 1.6K 355 DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.0 $122.00 $165.6K 1.6K 1.1K DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $122.00 $130.0K 1.6K 155 DECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.7 $18.3 $18.3 $120.00 $49.4K 889 27 DECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $122.00 $43.0K 1.6K 827

About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Deckers Outdoor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Deckers Outdoor Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,304,034, with DECK's price up by 2.18%, positioned at $126.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Deckers Outdoor

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $156.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $129. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Deckers Outdoor with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $150.

