Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 24% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $93,495, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,464,918.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $660.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $2.7 $2.69 $2.7 $452.50 $167.6K 230 782 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $76.5 $76.4 $76.5 $440.00 $145.3K 880 21 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $118.9 $114.25 $114.25 $450.00 $114.2K 377 10 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $49.45 $48.45 $49.45 $660.00 $98.5K 549 26 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $22.95 $21.8 $22.35 $450.00 $89.4K 309 132

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,669,811, the CRWD's price is up by 2.71%, now at $446.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $462.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $425. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $480. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $500. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $455.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.