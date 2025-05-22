Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $498,489 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $175,159.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $95.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $95.00 $97.6K 545 61 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.05 $16.0 $16.05 $95.00 $89.8K 545 209 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.05 $15.9 $16.05 $95.00 $80.2K 545 151 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $16.75 $16.6 $16.75 $70.00 $75.3K 176 45 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.65 $7.55 $7.65 $90.00 $71.1K 1.5K 100

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks

Currently trading with a volume of 4,805,847, the SBUX's price is up by 0.54%, now at $83.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $93.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Starbucks with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $84. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $98. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks with a target price of $92.

