Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Boeing Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $341,024 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $216,066.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $310.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $30.8 $30.45 $30.45 $200.00 $79.1K 1.0K 27 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.5 $215.00 $77.5K 158 50 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $12.9 $12.85 $12.9 $205.00 $70.8K 329 47 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $6.1 $6.1 $230.00 $61.0K 8.6K 113 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.45 $8.7 $8.7 $310.00 $50.5K 743 60

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,854,345, the price of BA is up by 0.52%, reaching $204.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $185.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Boeing with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.