Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $280,120 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $166,695.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $170.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.4 $23.2 $23.4 $170.00 $93.6K 1.2K 40 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $9.25 $9.25 $160.00 $74.0K 3.6K 83 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $155.00 $73.3K 953 81 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $95.35 $93.9 $95.35 $65.00 $66.7K 7 7 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.5 $20.2 $20.2 $150.00 $40.4K 2.0K 20

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,331,346, with ORCL's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $158.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.