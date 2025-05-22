A Closer Look at Nike's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $675,040, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $769,960.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $90.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 6586.07 with a total volume of 5,391.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.15 $65.00 $369.0K 3.8K 7 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.71 $60.00 $235.5K 11.2K 527 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.71 $60.00 $235.5K 11.2K 500 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $70.00 $100.1K 10.8K 2 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.01 $2.0 $2.01 $90.00 $65.1K 548 326

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,989,719, the NKE's price is up by 1.28%, now at $60.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $61.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.