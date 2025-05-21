A Closer Look at Walmart's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $190,392, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $315,840.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $105.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 1897.33, with a total volume reaching 1,253.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.95 $10.8 $10.8 $100.00 $127.4K 1.4K 120 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.9 $46.3 $47.9 $50.00 $71.8K 1.0K 15 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.25 $5.1 $5.1 $87.50 $62.2K 969 122 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $2.36 $2.13 $2.36 $97.00 $47.2K 104 200 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $95.00 $43.5K 5.7K 203

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 8,960,780, the price of WMT is down by -1.49%, reaching $96.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $107. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $102. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $111. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.