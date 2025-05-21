Behind the Scenes of AppLovin's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin APP we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $591,340 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,784,731.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $500.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $30.6 $29.7 $30.6 $400.00 $257.0K 799 322 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $37.7 $34.2 $36.75 $350.00 $220.5K 29 60 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $7.5 $6.1 $6.75 $380.00 $172.3K 852 281 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $5.7 $5.0 $5.7 $365.00 $171.0K 644 38 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $34.2 $31.9 $33.0 $375.00 $165.0K 19 50

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Current Position of AppLovin

With a volume of 2,516,117, the price of APP is up 2.07% at $370.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $450.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on AppLovin with a target price of $355. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $530. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $455. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $435. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

