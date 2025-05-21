This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sarepta Therapeutics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SRPT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Sarepta Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,890, and 8 calls, totaling $413,005.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $60.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sarepta Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sarepta Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.6 $8.3 $9.6 $35.00 $96.0K 1.1K 10 SRPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $9.3 $6.6 $7.6 $35.00 $76.0K 118 100 SRPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.35 $2.1 $2.1 $55.00 $63.2K 21 305 SRPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.1 $0.95 $0.99 $55.00 $53.7K 1.2K 564 SRPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.8 $55.00 $38.0K 483 265

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

In light of the recent options history for Sarepta Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Sarepta Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,260,400, the SRPT's price is up by 2.8%, now at $41.11.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sarepta Therapeutics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $113. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Sarepta Therapeutics with a target price of $123.

