Citigroup Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,324,770 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,272,850.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $85.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.4 $27.15 $27.26 $50.00 $545.2K 6.4K 202 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $85.00 $450.0K 430 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.88 $1.85 $1.85 $67.50 $347.6K 8.1K 2.3K C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $4.75 $4.25 $4.5 $57.50 $337.5K 527 750 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $80.00 $261.5K 9.6K 528

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,197,275, the C's price is down by -0.42%, now at $75.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.