This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Roblox RBLX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $346,006, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,316,898.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $115.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.65 $7.05 $75.00 $705.0K 5.3K 1.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $115.00 $252.0K 1 744 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $85.00 $120.0K 8.2K 538 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.0 $6.95 $7.0 $115.00 $115.1K 1 165 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.68 $0.58 $0.68 $65.00 $68.0K 832 1.0K

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Current Position of Roblox

With a volume of 4,217,311, the price of RBLX is down -1.07% at $80.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $77. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $83.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.