This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Group AAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for American Airlines Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,000, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,624,504.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $14.0 for American Airlines Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 23152.11 with a total volume of 138,262.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.47 $0.44 $0.44 $14.00 $254.0K 34.7K 25.3K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $10.00 $242.4K 16.5K 816 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.61 $0.58 $0.6 $14.00 $230.1K 1.7K 3.8K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.47 $1.43 $1.43 $11.00 $214.9K 59.1K 5.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.47 $1.43 $1.43 $11.00 $214.6K 59.1K 3.5K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Group

Trading volume stands at 22,085,104, with AAL's price down by -1.14%, positioned at $11.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About American Airlines Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on American Airlines Group, maintaining a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Airlines Group, targeting a price of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.