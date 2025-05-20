Decoding Trade Desk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $276,777, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $257,947.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 1509.6, with a total volume reaching 2,663.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $77.50 $162.0K 1.1K 373 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.75 $4.55 $4.65 $55.00 $58.1K 375 125 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $115.00 $50.6K 472 170 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $80.00 $39.5K 4.3K 300 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $29.05 $28.8 $28.85 $57.50 $34.6K 854 26

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Trade Desk

With a volume of 1,552,563, the price of TTD is up 0.59% at $76.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $92.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.