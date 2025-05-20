Smart Money Is Betting Big In NFLX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $803,647 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $798,075.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $1260.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $1260.0, over the past month.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $19.25 $18.0 $18.0 $1180.00 $180.0K 272 106 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $86.0 $82.05 $86.0 $1200.00 $146.2K 890 0 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1180.0 $1173.0 $1175.33 $10.00 $117.5K 6.0K 2 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $98.5 $95.4 $96.79 $1220.00 $106.4K 74 19 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $989.8 $988.0 $989.8 $200.00 $98.9K 4 2

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 258,469, the price of NFLX is down by -0.73%, reaching $1183.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Netflix

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1318.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Pivotal Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $1350. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1380. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1514. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.