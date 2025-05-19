What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,931,732, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,049,278.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 5347.47, with a total volume reaching 18,334.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.0 $2.94 $2.99 $105.00 $897.0K 5.8K 3.0K XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.2 $2.1 $2.1 $105.00 $695.7K 18.6K 3.4K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.0 $10.95 $11.0 $100.00 $170.5K 252 1 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.8 $12.75 $12.8 $100.00 $128.0K 4.1K 201 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.58 $0.56 $0.56 $103.00 $98.0K 2.7K 2.6K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Exxon Mobil

Currently trading with a volume of 10,279,293, the XOM's price is down by -1.69%, now at $106.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $122.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $125. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $124. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $127.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.