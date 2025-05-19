Decoding Charles Schwab's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,220, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $909,082.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $95.0 for Charles Schwab, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Charles Schwab's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Charles Schwab's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $42.5 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.79 $1.73 $1.73 $95.00 $311.4K 1.0K 1.8K SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.08 $2.02 $2.02 $90.00 $181.8K 6.7K 990 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.91 $1.71 $1.73 $95.00 $121.1K 1.0K 2.5K SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.0 $44.65 $45.0 $45.00 $67.5K 228 15 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $47.5 $47.15 $47.5 $42.50 $47.5K 28 10

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial services companies in the US, with $10.1 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset-management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at year-end 2024. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset-management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Present Market Standing of Charles Schwab

With a trading volume of 2,611,813, the price of SCHW is down by -0.27%, reaching $88.45.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $83. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $97. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $94. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charles Schwab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.