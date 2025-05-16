Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity For May 16

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 48 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $379,846 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $56,656,228.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $150.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 6421.74 with a total volume of 62,343.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $95.8 $95.55 $95.67 $33.00 $13.2M 19.8K 11.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $94.05 $93.8 $93.92 $35.00 $12.9M 348 11.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $95.8 $95.55 $95.7 $33.00 $4.2M 19.8K 11.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $94.15 $93.8 $93.95 $35.00 $4.1M 348 11.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $95.8 $95.55 $95.67 $33.00 $2.8M 19.8K 11.4K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

With a trading volume of 47,574,866, the price of PLTR is up by 0.89%, reaching $129.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.