Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PDD

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,493,859 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,613,438.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $170.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 7314.79 with a total volume of 12,381.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.45 $13.15 $13.15 $115.00 $1.3M 10.8K 1.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.85 $6.3 $6.7 $140.00 $670.0K 3.2K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.76 $2.76 $2.76 $130.00 $106.5K 63.1K 525 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.05 $6.1 $95.00 $61.0K 4.9K 100 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $95.00 $61.0K 4.9K 100

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,764,349, the price of PDD is up 0.07% at $117.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $165.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.