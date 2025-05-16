Moderna's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna MRNA revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $507,879, and 8 were calls, valued at $487,864.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $165.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1389.55 with a total volume of 16,975.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.5 $140.3 $140.37 $165.00 $140.3K 463 10 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $0.82 $0.78 $0.78 $27.00 $130.1K 1.7K 1.6K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $20.00 $103.9K 4.8K 299 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $0.86 $0.72 $0.79 $27.00 $99.8K 1.7K 3.7K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $66.0 $63.85 $65.71 $90.00 $65.6K 127 10

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Moderna

Currently trading with a volume of 9,126,270, the MRNA's price is up by 6.26%, now at $25.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Moderna

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Moderna with a target price of $32. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.