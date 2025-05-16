Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Visa V, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in V usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Visa. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $254,725, and 3 are calls, amounting to $103,204.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $380.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 844.29, with a total volume reaching 235.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.95 $21.5 $21.83 $380.00 $100.8K 48 67 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.15 $19.0 $19.0 $375.00 $51.3K 149 27 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $22.35 $21.65 $21.99 $380.00 $46.1K 48 21 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.75 $43.2 $45.08 $320.00 $36.0K 1.6K 8 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $85.05 $85.05 $85.05 $280.00 $34.0K 312 4

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Visa

Currently trading with a volume of 2,378,217, the V's price is up by 0.77%, now at $365.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $384.75.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $380. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $384. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $395.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.