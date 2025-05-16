This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $314,534, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,090,823.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $10.65 $10.3 $10.5 $130.00 $210.0K 5.7K 0 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $130.00 $178.1K 39.2K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $130.00 $123.6K 39.2K 505 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $130.00 $102.7K 39.2K 1.2K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.1 $105.00 $61.5K 1.8K 550

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Trading volume stands at 8,654,671, with BABA's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $124.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $159.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $176. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $142.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.