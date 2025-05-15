Bank of America Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bank of America BAC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 43 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 29 are puts, totaling $1,979,073, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,203,917.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 8304.32, with a total volume reaching 131,457.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.91 $2.89 $2.91 $44.00 $291.0K 3.4K 1.0K BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.3 $11.2 $11.25 $35.00 $225.0K 19.0K 200 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.2 $7.15 $7.19 $38.00 $215.7K 5.2K 305 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.6 $7.5 $7.6 $50.00 $155.8K 27 260 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.14 $0.13 $0.14 $43.50 $122.9K 1.4K 17.9K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 33,077,519, the price of BAC is down by -0.27%, reaching $44.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $52. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $47. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Bank of America with a target price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.