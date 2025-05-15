Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSLA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla TSLA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 992 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 464 are puts, totaling $48,476,907, and 528 are calls, amounting to $44,045,025.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $960.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $10.75 $10.7 $10.75 $370.00 $1.6M 8.2K 11.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.3 $400.00 $508.7K 34.9K 17.1K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $433.35 $432.6 $432.6 $770.00 $432.6K 0 26 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $400.00 $271.4K 13.1K 16.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $44.55 $44.3 $44.55 $400.00 $209.1K 4.1K 729

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla

Trading volume stands at 79,342,450, with TSLA's price down by -1.35%, positioned at $342.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 68 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $356.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $450. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Tesla with a target price of $307. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $355. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.