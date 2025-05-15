Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMG

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CMG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 10 options transactions for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 40% being bullish and 60% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 9 are puts, valued at $669,485, and there was a single call, worth $25,250.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.0 and $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at 3635.8, with a total volume reaching 4,267.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chipotle Mexican Grill, situated within the strike price corridor from $52.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.06 $52.00 $151.2K 1.2K 300 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $55.00 $88.8K 4.3K 423 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $55.00 $88.8K 4.3K 645 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $55.00 $78.4K 4.3K 197 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.16 $55.00 $60.8K 4.3K 792

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chipotle Mexican Grill, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill

With a trading volume of 1,938,199, the price of CMG is down by -0.75%, reaching $51.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $57. * An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stephens & Co. continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.