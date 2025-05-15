May 15, 2025 11:01 AM 3 min read

JPMorgan Chase's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $487,513, and 17 were calls, valued at $3,328,148.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $300.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1256.24, with a total volume reaching 5,191.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $17.3 $16.6 $16.9 $260.00 $1.5M 647 900
JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.5 $23.2 $23.4 $300.00 $1.1M 1.1K 512
JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.1 $260.00 $123.0K 1.7K 317
JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.85 $262.50 $81.8K 1.1K 174
JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.6 $21.45 $21.6 $270.00 $64.8K 748 30

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

  • With a trading volume of 2,440,223, the price of JPM is down by -0.13%, reaching $265.31.
  • Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.
  • Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $305.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $305.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Overview
