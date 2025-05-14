Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Core Scientific

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific CORZ revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $700,927, and 14 were calls, valued at $593,613.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $17.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Core Scientific stands at 9455.15, with a total volume reaching 23,762.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Core Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $6.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $17.00 $643.5K 1.0K 900 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.85 $1.78 $1.84 $11.00 $92.0K 13.0K 509 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.68 $0.61 $0.67 $14.00 $67.0K 2.8K 2.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.18 $1.15 $1.15 $12.00 $57.3K 4.7K 501 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.16 $2.16 $2.16 $12.00 $54.0K 30.2K 250

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Core Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 11,555,852, the CORZ's price is down by -0.24%, now at $10.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Core Scientific

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $15. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Core Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.