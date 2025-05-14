Walmart's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,550,164 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $477,887.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $102.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walmart's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walmart's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $102.0, over the past month.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $85.00 $504.0K 5.1K 1.6K WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.69 $2.6 $2.62 $95.00 $262.5K 5.8K 1.1K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.8 $0.77 $0.78 $92.50 $236.2K 5.2K 3.4K WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.75 $11.75 $92.50 $96.3K 1.8K 85 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.63 $1.61 $1.63 $98.00 $80.1K 4.3K 536

About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart

Trading volume stands at 11,572,126, with WMT's price up by 0.67%, positioned at $96.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $108.5.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $107. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $102. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $110.

