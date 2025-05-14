Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AppLovin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin APP revealed 74 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $405,127, and 66 were calls, valued at $15,221,592.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $530.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 666.1, with a total volume reaching 66,492.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $530.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $87.1 $85.0 $86.05 $390.00 $567.9K 70 66 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.0 $23.2 $23.99 $400.00 $374.4K 8.5K 4.8K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $54.8 $53.0 $54.11 $350.00 $221.8K 3.1K 71 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $82.1 $81.5 $82.1 $380.00 $205.2K 89 26 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $40.3 $39.0 $39.48 $380.00 $161.8K 263 65

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AppLovin's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,885,645, with APP's price up by 0.58%, positioned at $372.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on AppLovin

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $448.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $355. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $530. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $435. * An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.