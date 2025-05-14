Decoding Cisco Systems's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cisco Systems CSCO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $52,926, and 7 are calls, amounting to $433,651.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $72.5 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.39 $1.27 $1.34 $62.00 $100.5K 5.3K 929 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.1 $8.95 $8.98 $60.00 $89.8K 1.3K 100 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $62.50 $88.0K 846 180 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $65.00 $52.5K 17.8K 151 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.51 $0.48 $0.48 $72.50 $47.4K 4.8K 986

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cisco Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,751,769, the price of CSCO is down -0.68% at $61.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $63. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.