Mastercard Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $471,819 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $11,203,158.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $660.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 173.73 with a total volume of 7,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $660.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $108.0 $103.55 $108.0 $570.00 $9.9M 998 925 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $108.65 $107.55 $107.55 $570.00 $344.1K 998 973 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $109.3 $108.4 $108.4 $570.00 $216.8K 998 997 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $109.45 $107.2 $107.2 $570.00 $171.5K 998 925 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $109.7 $102.35 $105.95 $550.00 $137.7K 56 13

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mastercard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Mastercard's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,535,851, the price of MA is down by -0.05%, reaching $577.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Mastercard

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $634.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $635. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $652. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $640. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $610.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Mastercard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.