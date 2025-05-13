What the Options Market Tells Us About MercadoLibre

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $513,402, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $9,097,888.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $620.0 to $3200.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 60.52, with a total volume reaching 612.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $620.0 to $3200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $832.0 $812.0 $812.0 $2210.00 $2.0M 401 25 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $809.5 $804.0 $809.5 $2210.00 $1.9M 401 100 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $818.0 $802.0 $809.3 $2210.00 $1.6M 401 120 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $808.0 $788.0 $800.0 $1900.00 $800.0K 29 10 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $850.0 $840.0 $850.0 $1820.00 $510.0K 6 6

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

Currently trading with a volume of 226,454, the MELI's price is up by 1.17%, now at $2533.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2666.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

