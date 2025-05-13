Verizon Communications Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $351,695 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $209,010.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $38.0 and $45.0 for Verizon Communications, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Verizon Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Verizon Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $38.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Verizon Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.44 $0.41 $0.42 $39.00 $169.6K 9.8K 4.0K VZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $38.00 $109.0K 1.3K 200 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.29 $0.27 $0.28 $40.00 $70.0K 18.4K 2.6K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.05 $40.00 $68.1K 1.1K 137 VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.19 $1.18 $1.18 $43.00 $48.3K 2.1K 639

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for nearly 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

Present Market Standing of Verizon Communications

With a trading volume of 10,562,484, the price of VZ is up by 0.86%, reaching $43.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.