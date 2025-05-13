MongoDB Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,750, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $601,646.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $300.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 417.0, with a total volume reaching 1,774.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $15.85 $15.25 $15.6 $300.00 $109.2K 140 70 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $43.95 $41.35 $42.5 $220.00 $85.5K 20 20 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $43.75 $38.95 $43.75 $155.00 $43.7K 0 10 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.3 $4.39 $240.00 $43.1K 1.7K 208 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.55 $4.3 $4.36 $240.00 $43.0K 1.7K 368

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MongoDB

With a trading volume of 603,546, the price of MDB is up by 2.54%, reaching $196.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $196.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $160. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MongoDB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.