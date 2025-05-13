CVS Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health CVS revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $329,770, and 2 were calls, valued at $201,958.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $63.0 to $70.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 2262.5 with a total volume of 4,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $63.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.37 $1.15 $1.27 $65.00 $126.5K 3.7K 1.0K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.16 $2.1 $2.15 $63.00 $87.0K 1.5K 704 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.31 $1.3 $1.3 $70.00 $75.4K 2.0K 107 CVS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $2.5 $2.31 $2.4 $63.00 $48.0K 1.5K 972 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $63.00 $43.5K 1.5K 924

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CVS Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,066,081, the CVS's price is down by -4.79%, now at $61.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on CVS Health with a target price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $71. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $81. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on CVS Health with a target price of $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.